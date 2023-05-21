The Activision Blizzard and Microsoft logos arranged in New York City on May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Microsoft says China approves its plan to buy video game-maker Activision Blizzard, former NetEase partner
- China’s State Administration for Market Regulation cleared the merger without conditions, Microsoft said on Friday
- The European Union last week approved the US$69 billion takeover of the publisher behind World of Warcraft, Call of Duty and Candy Crush
