Logo of Hong Kong’s leading gas distribution firm Hong Kong and China Gas (Towngas) which will be one of the investment vehicles for the group’s green-economy ventures in Saudi Arabia. Photo: RTHK
Towngas’ Peter Lee sees opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s green economy, seeks roles in sectors like energy technology and storage
- Peter Lee’s gas distribution firm Towngas and family-office unit Full Vision Capital will be investment vehicles for green-economy ventures
- Hong Kong start-ups, waste biomass conversion company EcoCeres and battery maker EnerVenue, are finalising strategic partnerships with Saudi players
