A worker at the manufacturing line of Haier’s air conditioner factory in Greater Noida, India. The Chinese company’s overseas expansion has led to huge growth in revenue. Photo: Bloomberg
How China’s Haier and Japan’s Asahi used overseas M&As to supercharge revenue growth: Bain study
- Haier grew overseas revenue by 1,247 per cent through three deals, while Asahi earned 551 per cent overseas more from eight deals from 2012 to 2021
- 22 Chinese companies included in the study saw overseas revenue surge 49 per cent to US$58 trillion in 2021, compared with four years earlier
A worker at the manufacturing line of Haier’s air conditioner factory in Greater Noida, India. The Chinese company’s overseas expansion has led to huge growth in revenue. Photo: Bloomberg