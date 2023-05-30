Juliana Lam decided to develop a reusable face mask that would be effective against the coronavirus and have a minimal impact on the environment. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong gloves tycoon pivots to produce Covid-killing reusable masks with lifespan of up to 4 years
- Entrepreneur Juliana Lam founded Innotier, whose mask she says can instantly eliminate 99 per cent of the coronavirus, and last for up to 200 washes
- As the Covid-19 resurges, Lam believes now is the time to expand into overseas markets such as China and Saudi Arabia
