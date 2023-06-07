Hozon New Energy Automobile exported a batch of 4,000 electric cars recently, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement on its WeChat account. Photo: Weibo
Chinese EV start-up Hozon ramps up exports as it cashes in on popularity of Neta SUV in Southeast Asia
- Shanghai-based Hozon followed up exports of 3,600 cars in March with another batch of 4,000 units recently, according to a statement on its WeChat account
- Hozon’s Neta V SUV had a 16.5 per cent market share in the segment in Thailand during the first four months of this year, according to Thai news portal AutoLife
