Hozon New Energy Automobile exported a batch of 4,000 electric cars recently, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement on its WeChat account. Photo: Weibo
Hozon New Energy Automobile exported a batch of 4,000 electric cars recently, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement on its WeChat account. Photo: Weibo
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  Companies

Chinese EV start-up Hozon ramps up exports as it cashes in on popularity of Neta SUV in Southeast Asia

  • Shanghai-based Hozon followed up exports of 3,600 cars in March with another batch of 4,000 units recently, according to a statement on its WeChat account
  • Hozon’s Neta V SUV had a 16.5 per cent market share in the segment in Thailand during the first four months of this year, according to Thai news portal AutoLife

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:54pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hozon New Energy Automobile exported a batch of 4,000 electric cars recently, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement on its WeChat account. Photo: Weibo
Hozon New Energy Automobile exported a batch of 4,000 electric cars recently, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement on its WeChat account. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE