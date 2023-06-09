Hong Kong sustainable sneaker start-up Kibo, which makes shoes from apple waste and other recycled materials such as plastic bottles sourced from mainland China, almost doubled its sales in the financial year ending March, as demand for environmentally-friendly footwear grows. Husband and wife duo Natalie and Simon Chow launched Kibo in 2020 to minimise waste in the footwear industry, and to create a pair of shoes made using materials that were more sustainable and comfortable at the same time and could be worn on all occasions. “There are so many expensive trainers out there that really hurt your feet,” Natalie Chow, co-founder and CEO of Kibo, said in an interview. “And that just doesn’t make sense to me. We want to combine comfort, sustainability and functional aspects to craft our shoes.” To cope with demand for more comfortable, durable and adaptable footwear, manufacturers are working closely with technology and material companies to develop products that mix technology with sustainability and comfort, according to a report published last month by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Research on the footwear industry in Hong Kong. “Demand for environmentally-friendly footwear is growing as green consumption takes off,” Nicholas Fu, an economist with the global research team at HKTDC Research, said in the report. “Shoes made of recycled, upcycled and natural materials, along with animal‑free substances, are becoming increasingly popular.” Hong Kong sport shoe start-up Lane Eight , for instance, has also been on the lookout for alternatives to standard materials used by footwear makers. It has partnered with Bloom, a US-based company that harvests algae from polluted lakes around the world, to incorporate algae into the shoe’s midsoles. ‘Buy less, buy better’: Hong Kong brand’s rebuke of fast fashion Kibo is a Japanese word that means “hope”, and the mission of the brand is to bring some of it to the world by reinventing how footwear is made, according to its website. Kibo’s first design, which continues to be its bestselling product, is made with recycled leather from factory trimmings. Recycled plastic bottles are incorporated in the lining and shoelaces as well as the upper mesh of the shoe, said Chow. The shoes are priced at HK$1,060 (US$135) on Kibo’s online store. The insoles are made using natural cork and recycled rubber foam, which together with a layer of algae near the bottom of the shoes, give the trainers a more “cushiony” feel, Chow said. All the materials used in Kibo’s trainers are sourced from the mainland, where the shoes are also manufactured. The brand has been experimenting with plant-based alternatives to leather. Around the middle of last year, it launched its vegan Apple Kicks, a pair of shoes made using apple pomace discarded by the drinks industry. Each shoe uses around 15 apples, and produces 20 times less carbon emissions compared to animal leather during the production process, Chow said. A pair of Apple Kicks costs HK$1,380 on Kibo’s online store. “During Covid-19, I could see people becoming more aware of what they buy, and, clearly, ESG [environmental, social and governance issues] was the hottest topic,” Chow said. “People supported local brands – definitely more now than when we first launched.” Green is the new black as sustainability pressures China’s fashion industry The brand almost doubled its sales in the financial year ending in March, Chow said. Sales were helped by pop-up stores and a new customisation service where customers can send in a photo that can either be printed or hand drawn on their shoes. “People are looking for something unique, either for themselves or for gifts,” said Chow. “These are the things that we keep on trying just to see what works and what doesn’t. That’s the beauty of start-ups.” Kibo’s shoes can be found at department stores in the city such as Harvey Nichols and shopping centres such as Landmark and PMQ, as well as through its online store. The brand hopes to expand its presence outside Hong Kong and potentially in the mainland market, Chow said. Kibo shoes will be available at the 313 Somerset shopping centre in Singapore this month, and the firm has also been working with distributors in Canada, Chow added. “Hong Kong is the perfect place to test what works and what doesn’t,” Chow said. “But, eventually, we have to grow outside Hong Kong.”