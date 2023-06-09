Kibo co-founder and CEO Natalie Chow poses with the brand’s Apple Kicks at Harvey Nichols in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Kibo co-founder and CEO Natalie Chow poses with the brand’s Apple Kicks at Harvey Nichols in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Business of climate change
Business /  Companies

Sustainable sneaker start-up Kibo sees increased appetite in Hong Kong for shoes made from apple waste, eyes overseas growth

  • Want to combine ‘comfort, sustainability and functional aspects’ in Kibo shoes, CEO says
  • Brand launched vegan Apple Kicks, shoes made using discarded apple pomace, last year

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP