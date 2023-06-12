An excavator moves iron ore at Port Hedland, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Rio Tinto, China Baowu to jointly explore green steel projects to cut carbon emissions
- The MoU between Rio Tinto and China Baowu will explore several initiatives including setting up green steel facilities in China and Western Australia
- Steelmakers are at the start of a decades-long shift away from coal-fuelled blast furnaces that dominate the industry
