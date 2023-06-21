Kerry Properties has won a tender for a prime parcel of land close to The Bund in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong’s Kerry Properties wins downtown Shanghai land tender for US$1.25 billion
- The site, comprising various plots, is next to a parcel it acquired in January last year, and will form phase 2 of a larger project, Kerry says in exchange filing
- With a total planned gross floor area of 308,000 square metres, the acquisition price works out to US$3,984 yuan per square metre
