The logo of French television channel Canal+ is seen on top of its headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt outside Paris. Photo: Reuters
Richard Li’s PCCW gets French group Canal+ as Viu strategic investor to expand video streaming market, rival Netflix
- French group Canal+ paid up for 26.1 per cent stake in Viu on June 21, with an option to buy a controlling 51 per cent stake in future
- Viu operates one of the three biggest video-streaming platforms in Southeast Asia in terms of monthly active users and paid subscribers
The logo of French television channel Canal+ is seen on top of its headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt outside Paris. Photo: Reuters