The Federal Trade Commission said the M&A rules revamp is intended to help preserve agency resources and cut down on the need to ask for more documents or information during the first 30 days. Photo: AP Photo
First US M&A reforms in 45 years will crack down on illegal mergers but also delay deals by months
- Revamp of the Hart-Scott-Rodino filing process by the Justice Department and the FTC will allow for more effective and efficient screening of deals
- New filings would also require disclosure of subsidies such as grants and loans by certain foreign governments including North Korea, China, Russia, and Iran
