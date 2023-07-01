Young homebuyers flocked to Henderson Land Development’s new project in Kai Tak on Saturday, snapping up seven out of every 10 units on offer ahead of an expected interest rate hike. As of 5pm, 160 of the 228 homes at Henley Park found buyers, according to Sammy Po, Midland Realty’s residential division chief executive for Hong Kong and Macau. He described the situation as a “fairly good sales result” given the weak market conditions at present. “The project was greeted with heavy subscriptions and the homes can be used for investment purpose too with good returns,” Po said. “But in the near term, home prices in [Hong Kong] are still facing downward pressure.” Chinese developers in default not restructuring fast enough to stay afloat: Moody’s The flats, sold at an average price of HK$21,463 (US$2,739) per square foot, received more than 7,100 pre-orders as of Friday, 31 times oversubscribed. The price is about 15 per cent cheaper than leftover stock of new homes in the same district, including Henderson’s The Henley, according to Louis Chan, the Asia-Pacific vice-chairman at Centaline Property Agency. The cheapest unit of 250 sq ft had a price tag of HK$5.18 million, while the most expensive flat, offering total space of 649 sq ft, was on offer for HK$17.24 million. Analysts said the results were in line with expectations as most would-be buyers were still cautious about the market outlook even after Henderson offered big discounts. Home prices in Hong Kong fell 15.6 per cent in 2022, the biggest annual decline since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, as Covid-19 pandemic curbs dented buying interest, data released by the Rating and Valuation Department showed. Developers continued to slash prices to woo buyers after new home sales slumped 38 per cent to a three-month low of 942 in May, according to Ricacorp Properties. Po predicted that new home sales in June may have jumped to 1,500 units because new projects unleashed more properties on the market. Some developers are even offering dining and travel vouchers to boost sales. On Friday evening, 20 units at Grand Ming Group’s project The Grands at To Kwa Wan were sold, representing 67 per cent of the total 30 flats on offer, after the developer handed out vouchers worth HK$8,800 for the first six buyers. In March, Star Properties gave out railway tickets valued at up to HK$11,000 to the first six buyers of its After The Rain project in Yuen Long. The US central bank is likely to resume its rate hike campaign after a break earlier this month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, as a slew of stronger-than-expected US economic data underscored why more monetary tightening is likely needed. The Hong Kong government is considering marginally relaxing mortgage loan-to-value ratios for some residential property purchases, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Ma-po said on a Commercial Radio programme last Sunday. Chan cautioned residents against a high-interest rate environment amid market expectations that the US Fed will increase rates once or twice in the second half of this year. Hong Kong interest rates move in lockstep with the US as the local currency is pegged to the US dollar. On June 22, Bank of East Asia said it expected lenders to raise the prime rate by 25 basis points in July due to rising Hibor, which reached 5.1 per cent on Saturday, the highest level since 2007, and a tight aggregate balance. Hong Kong’s residential market remains sluggish after a short-lived rebound in the first quarter. Home prices may end the year unchanged from the start of 2023, Citigroup said last month. Based on gains recorded in the first quarter, home prices could drop by 7 per cent over the remainder of the year.