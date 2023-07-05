A woman wearing a protective mask walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian gold miner Amman Mineral’s US$711 million IPO Asia’s biggest outside China this year
- IPOs in Jakarta have raised US$2.2 billion since the start of the year, surpassing activity in Hong Kong
- Amman Mineral is the biggest newcomer to the country’s exchange since e-commerce platform GoTo Group in April 2022
