High interest rates, recent stock market volatility and geopolitical tensions are expected to dampen a recovery in residential prices. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cushman says Hong Kong home rents and leasing activity expected to rise in second half, even as analysts paint divergent picture for home prices
- The leasing market has reported growth since the reopening of the border, Cushman executive says
- Positive outlook for rents and leasing comes amid divergent forecasts for Hong Kong’s property market in the second half of 2023
High interest rates, recent stock market volatility and geopolitical tensions are expected to dampen a recovery in residential prices. Photo: Sam Tsang