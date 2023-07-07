High interest rates, recent stock market volatility and geopolitical tensions are expected to dampen a recovery in residential prices. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong property
Cushman says Hong Kong home rents and leasing activity expected to rise in second half, even as analysts paint divergent picture for home prices

  • The leasing market has reported growth since the reopening of the border, Cushman executive says
  • Positive outlook for rents and leasing comes amid divergent forecasts for Hong Kong’s property market in the second half of 2023

Salina Li

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Jul, 2023

