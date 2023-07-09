Citybus is set to introduce no fewer than five hydrogen buses in the coming year, according to a statement issued on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Towngas, Citybus parent Bravo Transport sign agreement for Hong Kong Island hydrogen refuelling station
- The two companies are ‘paving the way for everyone to use hydrogen energy with ease in the future’, Towngas managing director Peter Wong says
- Hong Kong’s first hydrogen refuelling station, in Citybus’s West Kowloon depot, is expected to be operational by October
Citybus is set to introduce no fewer than five hydrogen buses in the coming year, according to a statement issued on Thursday. Photo: Handout