Citybus is set to introduce no fewer than five hydrogen buses in the coming year, according to a statement issued on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Towngas, Citybus parent Bravo Transport sign agreement for Hong Kong Island hydrogen refuelling station

  • The two companies are ‘paving the way for everyone to use hydrogen energy with ease in the future’, Towngas managing director Peter Wong says
  • Hong Kong’s first hydrogen refuelling station, in Citybus’s West Kowloon depot, is expected to be operational by October

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:01pm, 9 Jul, 2023

