The 21 Borrett Road development in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels area, pictured in January 2021. Photo: May Tse
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset forfeits deposit as sale of US$2.66 billion Mid-Levels project to Singapore fund falls through
- LC Vision Capital 1 failed to make a US$133 million payment, plus accrued interest, on the purchase of 148 units at 21 Borrett Road
- CK Asset cited high interest rates as a factor in the collapse of the deal in an exchange filing on Thursday
