Medical device manufacturer Quasar develops steerable catheters, which are designed to reach specific areas that may be difficult to access with traditional medical instruments. Photo: Handout
Boyu Capital to buy Hong Kong-based medical device maker Quasar from Longreach Group in US$600 million deal
- Buyout firm Boyu beat out other suitors including companies in the industry and other private-equity firms, sources say
- Investment firm Longreach Group bought a majority stake in Quasar from the founding family in 2019 for an undisclosed amount
