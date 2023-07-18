Medical device manufacturer Quasar develops steerable catheters, which are designed to reach specific areas that may be difficult to access with traditional medical instruments. Photo: Handout
Boyu Capital to buy Hong Kong-based medical device maker Quasar from Longreach Group in US$600 million deal

  • Buyout firm Boyu beat out other suitors including companies in the industry and other private-equity firms, sources say
  • Investment firm Longreach Group bought a majority stake in Quasar from the founding family in 2019 for an undisclosed amount

Bloomberg

Updated: 2:27pm, 18 Jul, 2023

