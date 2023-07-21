Deutsche Bank is jockeying for position in M&As and equity capital markets in Asia. Photo: dpa
Deutsche Bank is jockeying for position in M&As and equity capital markets in Asia. Photo: dpa
Banking & finance
Business /  Companies

exclusive | Deutsche Bank bulks up team with dozens of new hires as German lender sets sights on deal making in Asia

  • Deutsche Bank has hired 50 bankers from its rivals, with most of them to be based in Asia, says investment banking head Fabrizio Campelli
  • The German lender’s medium-term strategy is to grow its position in mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 6:28am, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Deutsche Bank is jockeying for position in M&As and equity capital markets in Asia. Photo: dpa
Deutsche Bank is jockeying for position in M&As and equity capital markets in Asia. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE