‘A question of time’: Macau’s full recovery nears as Sands China halts losing streak while Blackpink, Jacky Cheung draw visitors
- Sands China earned US$187 million of net profit in the quarter to June 30, ending successive quarterly losses since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic
- The casino industry’s full recovery is just a question of time, says Andrew Lee at Jefferies
