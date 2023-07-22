Shoppers pack MTR’s new shopping centre in Tai Wai on its grand opening day. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp opens new shopping centre in Tai Wai station as post-Covid retail activity picks up
- The Wai is located at the interchange between the East Rail line and Tuen Ma line, and below The Pavilia Farm residential complex
- The opening of the new mall comes as consumers return to restaurants and shops after three years of pandemic
