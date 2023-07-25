ASPACE HK Satellite Manufacturing Center Grand Opening, Advance Manufacturing Centre,Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong inaugurates one of the world’s largest satellite manufacturing facilities as the city unveils its aerospace ambitions
- The global annual demand for satellites of over 30,000 units is serviced by a capacity of 6,000 to 8,000 unit indicating a shortfall and growth potential for manufacturers
- The target market of ASPACE Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center is expected to grow to US$30 billion by 2027
ASPACE HK Satellite Manufacturing Center Grand Opening, Advance Manufacturing Centre,Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate. Photo: Dickson Lee