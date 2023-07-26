Castelo Concepts, the dining group founded by the late restaurateur Wayne Parfitt , has closed nine of its eateries across Hong Kong after the creditors of Castelo Investment Limited, Bringsky Investment Limited, Happy Dragon Hong Kong Limited and Max Ocean Group Limited pressed them into liquidation. Four restaurants were shut in Sai Ying Pun, effective July 26, according to a statement. They are Jaspa’s Kennedy Town, K Town Bar & Grill, St. Bart’s and Ollie’s Cafe. In Sai Kung, Jaspa’s, Pepperonis and Piccolos shut down, while Little Lucie’s and the Wagyu Lounge ended operations in Happy Valley. Half a dozen restaurants will continue to serve unaffected because they operate under different structures, according to the statement. They are St. Bart’s in Clear Water Bay, Tai Hang Bar & Grill in Tai Hang, and Zaks, Figo’s and MooFish in Discovery Bay. A spokesman representing the liquidator said 130 staff have been affected. The Labour Department called for affected employees to approach their nearest branch of the Labour Relations Division for assistance. The restaurant chain was established in 1992 by Parfitt with a HK$100,000 loan from his in-laws, which he put into the 600-square feet (60 square metres) Pepperonis in Sai Kung. The pizzeria was where Parfitt’s elder son Jack cut his teeth in the restaurant business, according to the Post’s interview with the Parfitt family in 2015. At its peak in 2015, the Castelo Concepts brand held 95 outlets in Hong Kong and Vietnam. Parfitt died in 2019 after he lost his battle with cancer. Wayne's world: With 95 food outlets across Hong Kong and Vietnam, Parfitts' empire is a real family affair Not long after the restaurateur’s passing, Hong Kong was enveloped by months of street protests over the city government’s plan to enact a controversial law, which forced many businesses to close. Jamie’s Italian , the chain of upmarket eateries started by the British celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver, was one of the earliest victims of this period, shutting its Causeway Bay and Harbour City outlets in February 2020. The street protests of 2019 were followed by three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced more restaurants and public-serving businesses into hardship. Hong Kong’s economy rebounded with a 2.7 per cent growth in the first quarter due to a rise in inbound tourism. Still, that was not enough to offset the dwindling business in the services sector, as expatriates who left the city during the pandemic were slow to return. “Many expats [who] left Hong Kong during the Covid-19 period moved to Singapore or some other country, and a lot of them are still not back yet,” said Raymond Cheng, managing director of property management of CGS-CIMB securities. “The overall business of those restaurants [that] target expatriate customers should definitely be affected by this.” A meeting of creditors of the affected companies will be convened on August 8, according to notices published by the liquidators Briscoe Wong Advisory Limited, without offering additional details. Castelo Concepts was not available for additional comments. Additional reporting by Julia Zhong and Ezra Cheung