Guangzhou-based Xpeng’s X NGP (navigation guided pilot) software allows its cars to navigate autonomously in four Chinese cities, reinforcing its bid for a top position in developing autonomous cars. Photo: Weibo
China EVs: why BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz are revving up L3 autonomous driving tech investments
- BMW has joined fellow rivals in announcing the development of an L3 autonomous driving system for China, with plans launch it later this year or early 2024
- Electric cars with safe and reliable autonomous driving systems will enjoy an advantage over their competitors, analysts say
Guangzhou-based Xpeng’s X NGP (navigation guided pilot) software allows its cars to navigate autonomously in four Chinese cities, reinforcing its bid for a top position in developing autonomous cars. Photo: Weibo