The BlackRock logo is pictured outside its headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City on May 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters
BlackRock, MSCI draw scrutiny from US congressional committee over capital flow to blacklisted Chinese companies
- The firms helped American capital flow to companies the US blacklisted for human-rights abuses or fuelling China’s military advancement, committee says
- BlackRock denied wrongdoing, and MSCI said it was reviewing the inquiry from the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on the CCP
The BlackRock logo is pictured outside its headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City on May 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters