People view an electric-car chassis at a BYD booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 24, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese carmaker BYD faces Indian tax investigation over underpayment of levies on imported EV parts: sources
- India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence alleges that BYD underpaid taxes of US$9 million, a source says
- New Delhi recently rejected BYD’s bid to build a US$1 billion EV plant in the country
People view an electric-car chassis at a BYD booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 24, 2023. Photo: Xinhua