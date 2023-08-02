People view an electric-car chassis at a BYD booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 24, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
People view an electric-car chassis at a BYD booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 24, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  Companies

Chinese carmaker BYD faces Indian tax investigation over underpayment of levies on imported EV parts: sources

  • India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence alleges that BYD underpaid taxes of US$9 million, a source says
  • New Delhi recently rejected BYD’s bid to build a US$1 billion EV plant in the country

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People view an electric-car chassis at a BYD booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 24, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
People view an electric-car chassis at a BYD booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 24, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE