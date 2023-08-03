Macau
The MGM Cotai hotel in Macau, pictured in February 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Macau casino operator MGM China rings up profitable quarter, plans to expand tables, international sales amid recovery

  • The company reports net profit of US$85.8 million in the second quarter, versus a loss of US$175.5 million in 2022
  • MGM’s casinos outperformed the overall market in terms of visitation and daily gross gaming revenue, company says
Peggy Sito
Macau casino operator MGM China is planning to expand its international sales and marketing teams and deploy more gaming tables to drive future growth after its business returned to profit in the second quarter amid a recovery across the gaming industry.

The company, controlled by New York-listed MGM Resorts International Holdings, reported a net profit of HK$669.6 million (US$85.8 million) for the three-month period to June, against a loss of HK$1.37 billion over the same period in 2022. Revenues rose from HK$1.12 billion to HK$5.8 billion.

On a six-month basis, net profit amounted to HK$820.9 million, compared with a loss of HK$2.4 billion previously.

To capitalise on Macau’s recovery after the end of border restrictions, the company will deploy more tables at its properties, according to Hubert Wang, MGM China’s president and chief operating officer. “Our July results are very strong and robust,” Wang said. “I am very optimistic on the balance of the year in terms of recovery and the financial results.”
Tourists gamble in the casino at the MGM Cotai in Macau on January 16, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
MGM China said it outperformed the improving market. In the second quarter, the company’s casinos – MGM Macau and MGM Cotai – saw visitations recover to 95 per cent of its level in the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, while the overall market only rebounded to 67 per cent. Daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached 98 per cent of the 2019 level at MGM’s casinos, versus 62 per cent for the overall market, MGM said.

MGM China’s stock rose 6.5 per cent to HK$10.82 in Hong Kong morning trade on Thursday and has gained 11.29 per cent since the beginning of the year.

“We are also looking at sales team expansion,” Wang told analysts during an earnings presentation on Thursday morning. “We are going to leverage our network that MGM Resort has internationally to push the overseas market.”

The premium segment is driving the recovery so far, Wang said, but he believes longer-term growth will be broad-spectrum in nature, with non-gaming revenue streams contributing more and stimulus measures by Beijing increasing tourist visits.

MGM rival Sands China two weeks ago reported a net profit of US$187 million in the second quarter, a significant improvement from its net loss of US$422 million in the same period last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has yet to return to profit, but narrowed its losses.

Analysts are optimistic about the overall sector’s performance.

Recovery momentum appears solid at the start of the first half of 2023, with average daily GGR improving sequentially month on month, UBS said in a research report released on August 1.

JPMorgan believes Macau’s recovery provides “an attractive buying opportunity for investors” who focus on fundamentals.

