On a six-month basis, net profit amounted to HK$820.9 million, compared with a loss of HK$2.4 billion previously.

The company, controlled by New York-listed MGM Resorts International Holdings, reported a net profit of HK$669.6 million (US$85.8 million) for the three-month period to June, against a loss of HK$1.37 billion over the same period in 2022. Revenues rose from HK$1.12 billion to HK$5.8 billion.

Macau casino operator MGM China is planning to expand its international sales and marketing teams and deploy more gaming tables to drive future growth after its business returned to profit in the second quarter amid a recovery across the gaming industry.

MGM China’s stock rose 6.5 per cent to HK$10.82 in Hong Kong morning trade on Thursday and has gained 11.29 per cent since the beginning of the year.

“We are also looking at sales team expansion,” Wang told analysts during an earnings presentation on Thursday morning. “We are going to leverage our network that MGM Resort has internationally to push the overseas market.”

The premium segment is driving the recovery so far, Wang said, but he believes longer-term growth will be broad-spectrum in nature, with non-gaming revenue streams contributing more and stimulus measures by Beijing increasing tourist visits.

MGM rival Sands China two weeks ago reported a net profit of US$187 million in the second quarter, a significant improvement from its net loss of US$422 million in the same period last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has yet to return to profit, but narrowed its losses.

Analysts are optimistic about the overall sector’s performance.

Recovery momentum appears solid at the start of the first half of 2023, with average daily GGR improving sequentially month on month, UBS said in a research report released on August 1.

JPMorgan believes Macau’s recovery provides “an attractive buying opportunity for investors” who focus on fundamentals.