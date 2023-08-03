Macau casino operator MGM China rings up profitable quarter, plans to expand tables, international sales amid recovery
- The company reports net profit of US$85.8 million in the second quarter, versus a loss of US$175.5 million in 2022
- MGM’s casinos outperformed the overall market in terms of visitation and daily gross gaming revenue, company says
Macau casino operator MGM China is planning to expand its international sales and marketing teams and deploy more gaming tables to drive future growth after its business returned to profit in the second quarter amid a recovery across the gaming industry.
The company, controlled by New York-listed MGM Resorts International Holdings, reported a net profit of HK$669.6 million (US$85.8 million) for the three-month period to June, against a loss of HK$1.37 billion over the same period in 2022. Revenues rose from HK$1.12 billion to HK$5.8 billion.
On a six-month basis, net profit amounted to HK$820.9 million, compared with a loss of HK$2.4 billion previously.
MGM China’s stock rose 6.5 per cent to HK$10.82 in Hong Kong morning trade on Thursday and has gained 11.29 per cent since the beginning of the year.
“We are also looking at sales team expansion,” Wang told analysts during an earnings presentation on Thursday morning. “We are going to leverage our network that MGM Resort has internationally to push the overseas market.”
The premium segment is driving the recovery so far, Wang said, but he believes longer-term growth will be broad-spectrum in nature, with non-gaming revenue streams contributing more and stimulus measures by Beijing increasing tourist visits.
Analysts are optimistic about the overall sector’s performance.
Recovery momentum appears solid at the start of the first half of 2023, with average daily GGR improving sequentially month on month, UBS said in a research report released on August 1.
JPMorgan believes Macau’s recovery provides “an attractive buying opportunity for investors” who focus on fundamentals.