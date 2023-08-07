An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at the company’s Ras Tanura refinery and storage terminal in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco’s second-quarter profit falls nearly 40 per cent to US$30 billion on lower prices
- Sales stood at just over 400 billion riyals (US$106 billion), down from 562 billion riyals in the second quarter of 2022
- Aramco is the world’s second-biggest company by revenue, according to Fortune magazine
An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at the company’s Ras Tanura refinery and storage terminal in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters