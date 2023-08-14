FWD has achieved a streamlined claims process, and ‘in Hong Kong, you can even receive payments at a 7-Eleven’, says Huynh. Photo: Edmond So
How FWD married two of Richard Li’s ‘loves’ to create Hong Kong’s only home-grown, pan-Asian insurer
- ‘I have two loves, the internet and e-commerce and life insurance, but they have never met,’ FWD CEO Huynh Thanh Phong recalls Richard Li Tzar-kai as saying
- Strategy of leveraging the latest technology to continue to shape FWD’s trajectory, as firm targets becoming the top-ranked foreign player in Asean countries in the coming decades, CEO says
