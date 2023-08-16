Beijing’s central business district. The city offers visitors a stark contrast between historic neighbourhoods and its urban business district, IWG says. Photo: AP
Beijing among top 3 cities for hybrid work, while high cost of accommodation and coffee weighs on Hong Kong in 22nd spot, IWG says
- Practices such as ‘workcations’ are expected to accelerate further, as more companies embrace ‘work from anywhere’ policies
- Beijing performs exceptionally well in categories such as culture, accommodation and transport costs, while affordable transport and high-speed broadband were Hong Kong’s most significant advantages
