Beijing’s central business district. The city offers visitors a stark contrast between historic neighbourhoods and its urban business district, IWG says. Photo: AP
Beijing among top 3 cities for hybrid work, while high cost of accommodation and coffee weighs on Hong Kong in 22nd spot, IWG says

  • Practices such as ‘workcations’ are expected to accelerate further, as more companies embrace ‘work from anywhere’ policies
  • Beijing performs exceptionally well in categories such as culture, accommodation and transport costs, while affordable transport and high-speed broadband were Hong Kong’s most significant advantages

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 7:00am, 16 Aug, 2023

