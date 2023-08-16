Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing operates Asia’s third-largest stock exchange by market cap. Photo: Jonathan Wong
HKEX posts first-half profit of US$809 million, its second highest ever, on higher investment income, derivatives trading
- The Hong Kong stock exchange operator’s net profit in the first half rose 31 per cent year on year to HK$6.31 billion (US$809 million)
- The profit increase was mainly due to a gain in its investment income and higher derivatives trading
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing operates Asia’s third-largest stock exchange by market cap. Photo: Jonathan Wong