SF Airlines launches weekly cargo route to the United Arab Emirates from central China’s Hubei province

  • A weekly round-trip air cargo service, using a Boeing 747-400 freighter, is scheduled for this route, with a total of around 200 tonnes of air express capacity
  • The new route will mainly handle general cargo, e-commerce goods, and express shipments, according to the cargo airline

Xinhua

Updated: 5:53pm, 16 Aug, 2023

