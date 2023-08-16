An undated photograph of a Boeing 747-400ERF freight aircraft with SF Airlines’ livery at the Bao’an airport in Shenzhen. Photo: SF Airlines
SF Airlines launches weekly cargo route to the United Arab Emirates from central China’s Hubei province
- A weekly round-trip air cargo service, using a Boeing 747-400 freighter, is scheduled for this route, with a total of around 200 tonnes of air express capacity
- The new route will mainly handle general cargo, e-commerce goods, and express shipments, according to the cargo airline
An undated photograph of a Boeing 747-400ERF freight aircraft with SF Airlines’ livery at the Bao’an airport in Shenzhen. Photo: SF Airlines