Tyson Foods is looking to sell its China poultry business, which has annual sales of US$1.1 billion. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Tyson Foods plans to sell China poultry business, sources say
- Tyson Foods said it is evaluating all operations and closing four more US chicken plants to reduce costs after its third-quarter earnings missed estimates
- The US meat and processed food maker has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale and has sent preliminary information to potential buyers
Tyson Foods is looking to sell its China poultry business, which has annual sales of US$1.1 billion. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS