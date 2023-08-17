Tyson Foods is looking to sell its China poultry business, which has annual sales of US$1.1 billion. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Tyson Foods is looking to sell its China poultry business, which has annual sales of US$1.1 billion. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Food and agriculture
Business /  Companies

Tyson Foods plans to sell China poultry business, sources say

  • Tyson Foods said it is evaluating all operations and closing four more US chicken plants to reduce costs after its third-quarter earnings missed estimates
  • The US meat and processed food maker has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale and has sent preliminary information to potential buyers

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:26pm, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tyson Foods is looking to sell its China poultry business, which has annual sales of US$1.1 billion. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Tyson Foods is looking to sell its China poultry business, which has annual sales of US$1.1 billion. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE