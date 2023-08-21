Popeyes reopened its first store on the bustling Middle Huaihai Road in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: WEIBO
Popeyes takes on KFC, McDonald’s in China as the US fried chicken brand plans to open 1,700 stores in mainland in next decade
- The move demonstrates the growing desire of global fast food companies to grab a slice of China’s post-pandemic consumer market
- Popeyes reopened its first store on Middle Huaihai Road in Shanghai on Saturday, just four months after a major business revamp
