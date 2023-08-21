The Chinese smartphone brand Honor is plotting a comeback in India. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese smartphone brand Honor stages India return with local manufacturing plans in early 2024
- Honor’s comeback is underpinned by a licensing deal with Honor Tech, a newly formed company wholly owned by local shareholders
- It will launch three variants of Honor phones in India, with the mid-ranged Number series expected by September
