AIA has spent billions of dollars on mergers and acquisitions over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
AIA Group’s first-half profit jumps 50% to US$2.25 billion on surging policy sales in Hong Kong to mainland Chinese visitors
- AIA Group’s value of new business grew by 37 per cent to US$2.03 billion, beating 29 per cent growth estimated by Nomura
- The insurer declared an interim dividend of 42.29 Hong Kong cents per share payable on September 26
AIA has spent billions of dollars on mergers and acquisitions over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters