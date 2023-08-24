AIA has spent billions of dollars on mergers and acquisitions over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
AIA has spent billions of dollars on mergers and acquisitions over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
Insurance
Business /  Companies

AIA Group’s first-half profit jumps 50% to US$2.25 billion on surging policy sales in Hong Kong to mainland Chinese visitors

  • AIA Group’s value of new business grew by 37 per cent to US$2.03 billion, beating 29 per cent growth estimated by Nomura
  • The insurer declared an interim dividend of 42.29 Hong Kong cents per share payable on September 26

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
AIA has spent billions of dollars on mergers and acquisitions over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
AIA has spent billions of dollars on mergers and acquisitions over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE