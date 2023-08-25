Mainland tourists are seen at Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui on 13 May 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
New World rebuts blogger’s claim of debt woes, as its shares and bonds slump on Hong Kong exchange
- The company’s stock fell by as much as 7.2 per cent to a nine-month low of HK$16.08 on the local exchange, the biggest intraday slump since February 24
- New World’s bonds fell by between 7.2 per cent and up to 12 per cent
