Models displayed at the booth of Chinese oil company Sinopec during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong company reporting season
Sinopec’s first-half profit plunges by one-fifth as China’s slowing economy crimps fuel demand

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, as it’s officially known, said net income fell by nearly one fifth to 36.12 billion yuan (US$4.96 billion) from a year earlier
  • The company said that it plans to spend 800 million yuan to 1.5 billion yuan on a share buy-back on the A-share market

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:44pm, 27 Aug, 2023

