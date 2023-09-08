Hong Kong wealthy families, funds among likely bidders in distress sale of defaulter Golden Wheel’s retail building in Tin Hau
- Golden Wheel’s Tin Hau property is likely to sell for a price much lower than the original HK$1.25 billion demanded by its owner a year ago
- The property is just one of the handful of assets seized by creditors as the owners have been unable to meet debt obligations
Hong Kong’s property market remains stressed with the potential distress sale of a retail building providing further evidence of the weak demand in the sector. The property which is located in Tin Hau is in creditor possession and is now likely to sell for a price much lower than the original HK$1.25 billion (US$160 million) that its owner, Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings, was asking about a year ago, according to market sources.
The sale of the 25-story Golden Wheel Plaza on 68 Electric Road in a district known for its local cuisine and food stalls has drawn interest from “investors including funds and high-net-worth local families looking for a trophy asset”.
“All I can say is that this is a receivers’ sale of asset, so as long as the receivers accept an offer made, it will push through,” said the analyst. “The owner tried to sell the property a year ago but did not find any buyer for the asking price. But this time it is different.”
The property is just one of a handful of assets seized by creditors as the owners have been unable to meet their debt obligations.
In January, the former headquarters of embattled Goldin Financial Holdings was bought by PAG and Singapore-backed Mapletree Investment for a significant discount of HK$5.6 billion, according to PAG.
No quick recovery for Hong Kong retail property despite quarantine change
The site of the Golden Wheel Plaza building was bought for about HK$800 million and the construction cost of the building, which was completed in 2020, was about HK$200 million, according to a source.
Currently, the building, which has a gross floor area of 51,971 sq feet, is 60 per cent occupied with personal-care retailer Mannings and some food-and-beverage shops on the ground floor, the source said.
Rents paid by tenants on the ground floor are estimated to be as high as HK$120 per square foot, while those on the higher floors are estimated to be about HK$50 per square foot.
“The occupancy is a bit low but it is likely to improve once the building is managed better,” the source said.
Thomas Chak, co-head of capital markets and investment services at Colliers in Hong Kong, said “the building has a lot of value. “It has good restaurants as tenants, including one that has a Michelin star, and it has a good sea view and is surrounded by more restaurants and hotels. It’s a destination area.”
Colliers is the sole agent appointed by receivers to conduct the public sale by tender that is set to close on October 31 at noon.
The property is located close to the Tin Hau MTR Station and Victoria Park and not far from the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay. The property includes a car park and is near a taxi rank.
“Investors may seize this opportunity to purchase the property while the global market is still in the recovery phase,” Chak said. “When the global economy fully rebounds, stable rental income and property appreciation can be expected.”
Debt-stricken Golden Wheel, the Nanjing-based developer of the property, reported a higher loss in the six months ended June. Its net loss widened by 44 per cent to 518.9 million yuan from 360 million yuan a year ago, and the company continues to battle with negative working capital as its current liabilities are far in excess of current assets.
The developer defaulted on a US$40 million loan in October last year, which triggered cross-defaults on its HK$304.135 million and 3.377 billion yuan loans.
Golden Wheel said it was taking steps to restructure its debts and raise funding.