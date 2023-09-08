Hong Kong’s property market remains stressed with the potential distress sale of a retail building providing further evidence of the weak demand in the sector. The property which is located in Tin Hau is in creditor possession and is now likely to sell for a price much lower than the original HK$1.25 billion (US$160 million) that its owner, Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings, was asking about a year ago, according to market sources.

The sale of the 25-story Golden Wheel Plaza on 68 Electric Road in a district known for its local cuisine and food stalls has drawn interest from “investors including funds and high-net-worth local families looking for a trophy asset”.

“All I can say is that this is a receivers’ sale of asset, so as long as the receivers accept an offer made, it will push through,” said the analyst. “The owner tried to sell the property a year ago but did not find any buyer for the asking price. But this time it is different.”

The property is just one of a handful of assets seized by creditors as the owners have been unable to meet their debt obligations.

