Wharf (Holdings), one of Hong Kong’s biggest developers, has called for a complete review of the city’s decade-old property market curbs to help arrest a slide in home sales and prices, saying recent steps are “far from enough” to rejuvenate the economy.

After more than 10 years, “it is time to do a comprehensive review and [that should] involve different sectors of the community to come in with different views”, chairman Stephen Ng Tin-hoi said in an exclusive interview. “Then we can make an informed decision about which way to go.”

Home prices have declined 15 per cent from a peak in September 2021 while transaction volume is approaching a five-year low, according to official data and industry forecasts, as higher interest rates undermined the city’s post-pandemic recovery. As external trade slumped through August and US interest-rate policy tightened, domestic property policies remain a variable or lever within the government’s control, Ng added.

A shopper with suitcases sits among other shoppers inside Harbour City shopping mall, operated by Wharf (Holdings), in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Wednesday said the government “will adopt a pragmatic attitude and continue its reviews”. Market conditions have changed since the “management measures” were imposed in 2010, Chan added, echoing some industry players that broader easing measures were overdue.