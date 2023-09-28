“HKEX’s addition of Saudi Exchange effectively creates a short cut for companies in the Middle East seeking a listing in Hong Kong,” said Tom Chan Pak-lam, permanent honourable president of industry body Institute of Securities Dealers (ISD). “This will strengthen the linkages between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia, and is a major step forward towards enticing Middle Eastern companies to list here.”

The addition will allow companies with a primary listing on Saudi Exchange’s main board to apply for a secondary listing in the city, HKEX said in a statement on Thursday.

The move follows the signing of an agreement between HKEX and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding, which operates Saudi Exchange, in February. The agreement aims to allow the pair to work together on cross listings, fintech, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and other areas of interest to both exchanges.

Thursday’s move could attract Middle Eastern giants such as Aramco – whose US$29.4 billion IPO on the Tadawul in 2019 remains the world’s largest listing – to Hong Kong, said ISD’s Chan.

“Middle Eastern companies might not rush to list here, but HKEX is making the right move: to change the rules to make it easier and quicker to list here,” he added.

Saudi Exchange is the first Middle Eastern bourse to be added to HKEX’s list, and will now enjoy the same status as 15 major bourses, such as the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and the stock exchanges of London, Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo.

“The Saudi Exchange is a well-established stock market that hosts a diverse range of companies from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, representing sectors including energy, industrials and healthcare,” said Katherine Ng, head of listing at HKEX.

“At HKEX, we are committed to continuously elevating the quality and attractiveness of our listing framework to attract quality companies from around the world to Hong Kong. Creating more opportunities for leading international companies to seek a listing in Hong Kong will offer them unique access to HKEX’s diverse group of regional and global investors, fuelling their growth ambitions and further expanding opportunities in our market for investors.”

Saudi Exchange is the ninth-largest stock market among the 67 members of the World Federation of Exchanges, and is the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to its website.

As of August, 294 companies with a total market capitalisation of 11.52 trillion Saudi riyal (US$3.07 trillion) were listed on Saudi Exchange. The Hong Kong stock exchange, which is the third-largest bourse in Asia and sixth-largest worldwide with 2,600 listed companies, had a combined market capitalisation of HK$33.1 trillion (US$4.23 trillion), according to federation data.