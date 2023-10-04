A listed Hong Kong pawn shop eyes lending opportunities amid a worsening economic outlook
- Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit, Hong Kong’s first and only listed pawn shop, is opening a new branch at Tsim Sha Tsui East MTR station
- Oi Wah has a chance to expand its secured lending business as consumers look for funding avenues, but it will face competition from banks, analysts say
Pawn shops may have almost been pushed into oblivion in Hong Kong with the advent of convenient financial tools such as credit cards and emergence of online banks, but some are still willing to brave the odds.
Some observers feel pawn shops can bridge the funding gaps of consumers given the state of Hong Kong’s economy, while banking executives expect these businesses to face stiff competition, adding that the younger generation is not aware of this funding avenue and its chequered past.
That is something Edward Chan Kai-ho, chairman and CEO of Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit, readily agrees with. Chan believes he can compete with banks as they require borrowers to go through a long process that involves filling applications and providing income proof, while pawn shops give cash instantly in exchange for collateral.
“Customers who need short-term cash for a few weeks or even days would like to go to pawn shops as they can repay the loan anytime,” Chan said, noting that most banks offer a loan for a minimum of six months.
Borrowers can get their collateral back from pawn shops by repaying the loan within four months at a monthly interest rate of up to 3.5 per cent, or an annualised rate of 42 per cent, as per government regulations. Collateral unclaimed after four months are sold on the second-hand market to recover the losses.
The annualised interest rate on credit cards ranges from about 36 per cent to 40 per cent, and borrowers are penalised if the payment is delayed. Banks on the other hand charge anywhere from 10 per cent to 20 per cent annually for personal loans.
Pawn shops like Oi Wah accept collateral such as gold and diamond jewellery, watches, luxury handbags, iPhones, and those with a money lender’s licence can even offer loans against pledged high-end sports cars and yachts. There are about 200 such shops in Hong Kong, which have been around since the early days of British colonial rule from 1842.
“After three years of interruption due to Covid-19, the local economy has not yet fully recovered,” said Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a strategist at Everbright Securities International. “Many small businesses are struggling. The weak economy may help provide more business opportunities for Oi Wah and its peers while at the same time it faces competition from banks.”
The Hong Kong government in August revised its forecast for full-year economic growth to between 4 per cent and 5 per cent, from 3.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent previously, amid a weakening global trade environment. Last year, the city’s gross domestic product shrank 3.5 per cent compared with 2021.
Against this background, Oi Wah, the first and only listed pawn shop operator in Hong Kong, launched by Edward’s father in 1975, is opening its 11th branch at Tsim Sha Tsui East MTR station on Thursday.
Brian Cheng, the chief financial officer, said they will also offer a mobile app later this month, which will allow customers to get an initial valuation of their collateral by simply loading a photo before making an appointment to confirm the deal.
“The new app will meet the needs of tech savvy customers as they like to use mobile phones to do everything,” Cheng said.
Tat Lee, CEO of WeLab Bank, said even if pawn shops offer a modern twist like mobile apps, they will face competition from traditional and online banks, noting young customers like to use virtual banks as they can apply for loans using their mobile phones and do not need income proof.
“Pawn shops require collateral such as watches or gold jewellery, while young customers may not have such assets,” Lee said.
Oi Wah’s initial public offering in 2013 proved to be extremely popular, with the retail tranche oversubscribed more than 1,000 times, sending its shares 34 per cent higher on debut. Its shares closed unchanged at HK$0.24 on Wednesday.
Oi Wah reported 20 per cent year-on-year profit growth to HK$86 million (US$10.9 million) for the 12 months to the end of February, while revenue rose 9 per cent to HK$165.8 million, according to its latest annual results announcement in May.