Pawn shops may have almost been pushed into oblivion in Hong Kong with the advent of convenient financial tools such as credit cards and emergence of online banks, but some are still willing to brave the odds.

Some observers feel pawn shops can bridge the funding gaps of consumers given the state of Hong Kong’s economy, while banking executives expect these businesses to face stiff competition, adding that the younger generation is not aware of this funding avenue and its chequered past.

That is something Edward Chan Kai-ho, chairman and CEO of Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit, readily agrees with. Chan believes he can compete with banks as they require borrowers to go through a long process that involves filling applications and providing income proof, while pawn shops give cash instantly in exchange for collateral.

“Customers who need short-term cash for a few weeks or even days would like to go to pawn shops as they can repay the loan anytime,” Chan said, noting that most banks offer a loan for a minimum of six months.

Edward Chan Kai-ho, chairman and CEO of Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit, outside the company’s latest branch at Tsim Sha Tsui East MTR station. Photo: Enoch Yiu

Borrowers can get their collateral back from pawn shops by repaying the loan within four months at a monthly interest rate of up to 3.5 per cent, or an annualised rate of 42 per cent, as per government regulations. Collateral unclaimed after four months are sold on the second-hand market to recover the losses.