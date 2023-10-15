“We are making sure that we are fit for the future in this market in an EV world,” said Tait. “So we’re launching new EV products into this marketplace. We’re bringing new OEMs [original equipment manufacturers].”

It is part of the London-based company’s overall ambition of capturing 25 per cent of Hong Kong’s passenger car market by the end of the decade, according to CEO Duncan Tait.

Car distributor Inchcape Group is tying up with an increasing number of electric-vehicle makers, setting itself a target of generating 50 per cent of its sales in Hong Kong from EVs and hybrids by 2026.

Inchcape is the sole distributor in Hong Kong for brands including SAIC Maxus, Toyota, Lexus, Land Rover and Jaguar. Hong Kong has served as the base of Inchcape’s Asia-Pacific operations for 56 years.

It is partnering with more Chinese EV makers to distribute their products in the city.

In April, Inchcape launched a seven-seat EV minivan by Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor’s Maxus subsidiary, with preparations under way to launch delivery vans and other multipurpose vehicles.

This was preceded by an agreement with Chinese carmaker Greatwall Motors in August last year to distribute its ORA brand EVs.

Inchcape also sells EVs made by Lexus, the luxury brand of Japanese carmaker Toyota. The Lexus RZ, launched in March, has proved to be very popular among customers, said Tait.

“We will expand the number of vehicles from Toyota and Lexus that are pure EVs into the marketplace,” said Tait. “We will add Chinese EV brands into that portfolio as well, all with the objective of selling one in every four new cars in this market to come from our company.”

Inchcape, which currently accounts for about 16-17 per cent of the new passenger car market in Hong Kong, expects its full-year market share to rise to about 18 per cent.

Over the next few years, EVs have to play an increasingly bigger role in that 25 per cent goal for the company, said Tait. “We need to be fully EV anyway in 2035, so you can see a nice pathway for us to get to that position.”

Along with the 2035 EV goal, the Hong Kong government has pledged to expand private charging facilities for EVs to 150,000 and public chargers to 5,000 within four years.

However, at the end of June, there were only 6,142 EV chargers in Hong Kong, including 3,596 medium-speed chargers and 1,022 quick chargers.

Charging points for electric vehicles at Sha Tin Racecourse. Photo: Kenneth Chan

Inchcape has been building out its EV charging infrastructure for consumers and businesses with large vehicle fleets, as part of a partnership with Schneider Electric signed in May last year.

It had installed 45 EV chargers at the Hong Kong Police Sport and Recreational Club as of the end of September, and expects to have more than 80 installed there by the end of the year.

“[Hong Kong] is a relatively mature market for us that is going through great change in the shift [to] the future of mobility, which is all about zero-carbon drivetrains,” said Tait.

“We are learning a lot about how to be really successful in a zero-carbon world. We see Hong Kong as a market [where] we can continue to grow.”