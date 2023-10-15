Hong Kong’s new industrial-scale “green machine” will be launched in the second quarter of 2024 at the institute’s research space known as Open Lab in Tseung Kwan O, which will have the capacity to process one tonne (1,000kg) of textiles per day, Keh added.

“Most modern garments are made from blended materials, and the two most common materials are polyester and cotton,” he said. “This is where we focused our efforts. If you do not separate the materials, it’s very hard to reuse them, certainly not for any high-value application.”

The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, a government-funded group, is aiming to scale up the machine’s capability of separating blended textiles into materials for new clothing and other industrial uses, while at the same time helping farmers with cotton production, CEO Edwin Keh said in an interview.

The pilot green machine system was installed in Tai Po in September 2018, with an initial capacity to recycle around 100 to 150kg of garments per day. The process uses only heat, water and citric acid, with a recovery rate of 97 per cent for polyester fibres in two hours, according to the institute’s website.

Petroleum-based polyester is the fastest-growing material in garment manufacturing, making up more than half of clothes produced globally. A lot of recycled materials can be for industrial uses, such as insulation, padding and carpeting, he added.

The global fashion industry produces nearly 20 per cent of waste water and about 10 per cent of carbon emissions globally, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. A truckload of discarded clothes is burnt or sent to landfill every second around the world, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

A model presents the latest fashion during the London Fashion Week in September 2023. Photo: Xinhua

The Hong Kong institute helped build the first industrial-scale green machine in Indonesia, in a factory operated by PT Kahatex in 2020. The technology behind it is acclaimed as the first to be able to separate blended textiles at scale, without any quality loss, according to the H&M Foundation, which funded the project. It has the capacity to process 1.5 tonnes of feedstock per day.

“Even though most of the clothes we wear are made of blended materials, finding a recycling method to separate and recycle the fibres has long been the holy grail,” the foundation said on its website.

Indonesia’s first industrial-scale green machine in located inside PT Kahatex’s textile factory. Photo: Handout

When up and running next year, the new green machine will use only 19 gigajoules (GJ) of energy to produce one tonne of separated polyester fibres, the institute said. In contrast, 67 GJ is needed to produce a tonne of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Keh was not able to estimate the amount of carbon dioxide reduction.

In Hong Kong, 404 tonnes of textile waste were sent to landfill each day in 2021, accounting for 3.6 per cent of the city’s municipal solid waste, according to the latest available data published by the Environmental Protection Department.

Even if the green machine can get to processing one tonne of garments a day in the city, “that is still a drop in the bucket for all the potential feedstock that we can process,” said Keh.

The institute started a trial in India in December 2020 to use cellulose polymers extracted from garments processed by the machine for cotton farming. The effort has helped generate up to 30 per cent improvement in crop yields in the experimented area.