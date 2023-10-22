One of China’s biggest beer makers said it had opened an investigation after a video appearing to show a factory employee urinating on raw ingredients went viral this week.

The clip, published online on Thursday, purportedly shows a male worker at a Tsingtao Brewery warehouse clambering into a high-walled container and relieving himself onto its contents.

The footage circulated widely on Chinese social media, racking up tens of millions of views on the popular platform Weibo.

Tsingtao said on Friday that it had contacted the police over the incident and an investigation was ongoing.

03:02 Waste water-brewed beer aims to help quench chronic drought in US Waste water-brewed beer aims to help quench chronic drought in US

“Our company attaches high importance to the relevant video that emerged from Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on October 19,” the beer maker said in a statement. “We reported the incident to the police at the earliest opportunity, and public security organs are involved in the investigation.