Hong Kong will set up a training centre to nurture financial talent and augment the city’s claim as Asia’s hub for wealthy family offices, as the local government pulls out all stops in the race with other cities for investments.

The Financial Development Services Council (FSDC), established a decade ago to promote Hong Kong’s financial industry, will set up the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy (HKAWL) to cater to family offices, next-generation wealth owners and professionals in the management of private wealth, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The academy will foster collaborations through networking, knowledge sharing and talent development via workshops, conferences and networking events, the person said, declining to be named before the set up is announced.

The plan is a firm step towards the goal laid out last year by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu to attract 200 family offices to Hong Kong by the end of 2025. The city’s government will fund the academy to create an enabling and competitive environment for family offices and asset owners.

During his policy address in October 2022, Lee outlined a number of initiatives to attract family offices, including tax concessions, talent development and the establishment of a wealth management network. Since then, a refreshed Capital Investment Entrant Scheme was launched to provide residency to eligible applicants with investments such as equities and Hong Kong-listed bonds.