ExclusiveJack Ma’s office says he remains ‘very positive’ about Alibaba and clarifies that he will continue to hold the tech giant’s shares
- Shares in Alibaba, the second-heaviest member on the Hang Seng Index with a 7.6 per cent weighting, fell by almost 10 per cent in Hong Kong
- Jack Ma, who retired as Alibaba chairman in 2019, remains a major shareholder through his family trust
The phased sale is part of a long-standing “preset conditional plan to do a partial sell-down for the future” that was adopted in August, but “not a single share has been sold,” Ma told his office. “We believe the current stock price is below its fair value.”
Ma will continue to hold Alibaba’s shares, his office added.
Ma, who co-founded one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms in 1999, has not been involved in Alibaba’s daily operations since his retirement on his 55th birthday.
He has spent his retirement days travelling around the world, visiting agricultural laboratories in the Netherlands, a tuna farm in Japan and even a night market in Thailand.
In July last year, he travelled to the Wageningen University & Research (WUR), a public university in the Netherlands known for its agricultural studies, and visited a hi-tech greenhouse on campus as well as the Netherlands Plant Eco-phenotyping Centre, according to a statement on the university’s website.
Ma, who taught English at the Hangzhou Dianzi University in the Zhejiang provincial capital before embarking on a career in entrepreneurship, would be the highest-profile addition to the faculty of the HKU Business School, as the institution invites successful businesspeople to bring real-world relevance to its academic courses. HKU was ranked 21st in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, while its Business and Economics course was 34th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.