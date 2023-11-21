Chinese budget retailer Miniso Group, which listed in Hong Kong in July, reported its best quarter on record as historical highs in sales and new stores helped underpin a surge in profitability.

Earnings rose 49 per cent to 612 million yuan (US$84.7 million) in the three months to September from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday. Adjusted net profit was 642.0 million yuan, an increase of 54 per cent from last year’s 417 million yuan.

“In many ways, this September quarter was our best quarter so far, with historical highs in revenue, net profit and net store openings,” founder and chairman Ye Guofu said. “It also marked an important milestone for Miniso as our global store network surpassed 6,000.”

Miniso founder Ye Guofu gives a speech during the New Retail Innovation Development Summit in August 2018 in Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images

Based in Guangzhou in southern Guangdong province, the budget retailer added 324 stores last quarter to take its network to 6,115 on September 30, versus 819 stores a year ago. It opened 477 stores in mainland China in the first nine months of 2023, surpassing its expansion target.