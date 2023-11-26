Chinese authorities open probe into troubled shadow bank Zhongzhi, detain suspects
- Police in Beijing have imposed ‘criminal compulsory measures’ against several suspects at Zhongzhi Enterprise Group
- The shadow bank, one of China’s largest, reported an asset shortfall of US$36 billion earlier this week
Authorities have opened an investigation into Zhongzhi Enterprise Group and detained several suspects days after the shadow bank, one of mainland China’s largest, revealed a staggering US$36 billion shortfall that could threaten the stability of the country’s financial system.
Police in Beijing have imposed “criminal compulsory measures” against several suspects, including an individual surnamed Xie, according to a statement on WeChat on Saturday. Investors should actively cooperate with the police investigation and evidence collection, the statement added.
Zhongzhi did not immediately reply to an email from the Post seeking comment on Sunday. A phone call to the company went unanswered.
The Beijing-based wealth management titan, which oversees more than 1 trillion yuan of assets, is now “severely insolvent and facing high risks of sustaining normal operations”, it told investors on Wednesday in a letter seen by the Post.
Zhongzhi’s investors should “actively cooperate with the investigations” so that the authorities can thoroughly investigate the case and make every effort to recover losses, Beijing police said in the statement.