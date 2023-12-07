“I’m really proud to be receiving this award at this stage in my life, but I think everyone [in the city] deserves it as well,” said Zeman, dressed in his signature tailored white shirt with a stand-up collar. “Hong Kong will continue to thrive through ups and downs. I’ve been through a lot worse than what people are going through right now, but Hong Kong always bounces back because of [its] people.”

Zeman, who turned 74 in July, received the Lifetime Achievement prize at the 2023 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards during a black-tie gala dinner Thursday night at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Wan Chai.

The accolade, awarded on a discretionary basis by a panel of judges, led the honours list of eight prizes, which had been handed out uninterrupted since 1990 . The Lifetime Achievement award is handed out only when worthy candidates are nominated.

Allan Zeman, recipient of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, spoke at the annual gala dinner of the DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards on December 7, 2023. Photo: May Tse.

The awards series “epitomises the very essence of Hong Kong – a city that has always persevered through challenging times with an unyielding spirit, and thrives on innovation and the pursuit of excellence,” said SCMP’s chief executive Catherine So. “At the same time, the HKBA is also about the empowerment of companies and individuals, encouraging and emboldening them to showcase their exceptional achievements, vision, industry leadership, and commitment to driving Hong Kong’s economic progress.”

Poman Lo, the vice-chairman and managing director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited, received the Business Person of the Year award, according to the judges. Lo is also the founding managing partner of AlphaTrio Capital, an Asia-focused sustainable technology fund that invests in green technology.

Catherine So, chief executive of SCMP, spoke at the annual gala dinner of the DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards on December 7, 2023. Photo: May Tse.

Environment, social and governance (ESG), close to the forefront of corporate priorities in the world’s boardrooms, has also made its impact felt at the awards. Nominees were graded on their commitments to ESG, including their philanthropy and contributions to post-pandemic development.

“No doubt all the winners have the speed and innovation on top of their minds in this rapidly evolving times,” said Ng Chee Choong, the Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau. “They have shaped Hong Kong’s business landscape while at the same time committed to ESG practices.”

Randy Lai, the chief executive of McDonald’s Hong Kong, received the Executive Award for outstanding achievement in guiding one of the largest food franchises in the city through its worst recession in decades.

Polygroup Holdings , the world’s largest manufacturer of Christmas trees and decorations, received the International Award in recognition for its role in expanding its brand globally, thereby enhancing Hong Kong’s international reputation.

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited received the Enterprise Award.

BYD Company Limited , whose shares surged 30-fold since the 2008 investment by the late Charlie Munger to become the world’s largest assembler of electric vehicles, received the China Company Award for its pre-eminent position as a mainland-based company.

CMRS Digital Solutions Limited , a digital agency that enables brand communications in digital and social media space in Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, received the SME Award, a category reserved for small companies with fewer than 100 employees.