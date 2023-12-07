Entertainment magnate Allan Zeman feted at the 2023 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards for his life’s work in promoting Lan Kwai Fong
- Poman Lo, the vice-chairman and managing director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited, received the Business Person of the Year award
- Randy Lai, the chief executive of McDonald’s Hong Kong, received the Executive Award
Zeman, who turned 74 in July, received the Lifetime Achievement prize at the 2023 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards during a black-tie gala dinner Thursday night at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Wan Chai.
“I’m really proud to be receiving this award at this stage in my life, but I think everyone [in the city] deserves it as well,” said Zeman, dressed in his signature tailored white shirt with a stand-up collar. “Hong Kong will continue to thrive through ups and downs. I’ve been through a lot worse than what people are going through right now, but Hong Kong always bounces back because of [its] people.”
The awards series “epitomises the very essence of Hong Kong – a city that has always persevered through challenging times with an unyielding spirit, and thrives on innovation and the pursuit of excellence,” said SCMP’s chief executive Catherine So. “At the same time, the HKBA is also about the empowerment of companies and individuals, encouraging and emboldening them to showcase their exceptional achievements, vision, industry leadership, and commitment to driving Hong Kong’s economic progress.”
Poman Lo, the vice-chairman and managing director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited, received the Business Person of the Year award, according to the judges. Lo is also the founding managing partner of AlphaTrio Capital, an Asia-focused sustainable technology fund that invests in green technology.
“No doubt all the winners have the speed and innovation on top of their minds in this rapidly evolving times,” said Ng Chee Choong, the Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau. “They have shaped Hong Kong’s business landscape while at the same time committed to ESG practices.”
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited received the Enterprise Award.