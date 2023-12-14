“This prime residential site is in a sought-after location with an excellent school network in central Kowloon that is near Sung Wong Toi and To Kwa Wan stations,” Daryl Ng, deputy chairman of Sino Land, said in a statement. “It is an excellent addition to our land bank.”

The company, along with China Merchants Land and Great Eagle Holdings, beat five other developers with a winning bid of HK$1.93 billion (US$272 million) for the site, which will yield 414,900 sq ft of space, including 345,500 sq ft of residential floor area, according to announcements by Sino Land and the URA on Thursday.

The developer added that the purchase of the plot in Ma Tau Wai is part of its efforts to support the Energising Kowloon East initiative, which is designed to transform the former Kai Tak airport and adjoining areas of Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay into Hong Kong’s second central business district.

Shing Tak Street/ Ma Tau Chung Road Development Project (CBS-1: KC). Urban Renewal Authority (URA) commences pilot projects in Kowloon City to redevelop buildings under the Civil Servants’ Co-operative Building Society Scheme. Photo: Winson Wong

Other developers who bid for the site were Sun Hung Kai Properties, Wheelock Properties, New World Development, K Wah International and CK Asset Holdings, according to a statement by the URA.

The sale of the Shing Tak Street site came after Hong Kong saw a record six failed land tenders this year as high interest rates, a sluggish economy and complex development requirements diminished ­developers’ appetite for new plots, according to Colliers.

A total of 10 projects were launched by the government, MTR Corp and the URA between January and November this year. Only four of them – three residential sites and a commercial parcel – drew enough bids for the tender process to continue.

In September, Sino Land led a consortium that won a tender for a site at Kai Tak with a bid of HK$5.3 billion.

September’s winning bid of HK$5,392 per square foot is a nine-year low compared to other land prices in the same district.

It emerges amid mounting worries that home prices in Hong Kong would drop further due to a gloomy economic outlook.

Lived-in home prices recorded a 19 per cent fall in October compared to their peak in September 2021, according to the latest data released by the Rating and Valuation Department.

The October sales of 1,917 lived-in homes is the lowest monthly total of this year.

In that month, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced easing of property curbs in his second policy address. These included halving the buyers’ stamp duty to 7.5 per cent for non-permanent residents and for residents buying a second or additional homes.