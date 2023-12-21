Hong Kong-listed Prada acquires Fifth Avenue building home to New York flagship store for US$425 Million
- The Hong Kong-listed Italian fashion company has been leasing its store in the 12-floor building at 724 Fifth Avenue since 1997
- Property’s location offers high strategic value after an influx of residential, hospitality and retail investments in the neighbourhood, Prada says in filing
The Hong Kong-listed Italian fashion company has been leasing its store in the 12-floor building at 724 Fifth Avenue since 1997, according to a stock-exchange filing made on Wednesday. It said the property’s location offers high strategic value after an influx of residential, hospitality and retail investments in the neighbourhood. It will continue to use the space for its store, offices and storage, the group said in the filing.
US retail sales are defying a global slowdown, with latest data showing an unexpected pick up in November that pushed towards the highest level since April 2022. While analysts expect some moderation in 2024 due to dwindling household savings and deteriorating credit conditions, spending in the country still looks steady compared to China, where a property market crisis is forcing consumers to tighten their belts.
Chinese shoppers are now increasingly going for experience-led spending, such as food and drinks, instead of luxury handbags.
Prada’s sales slowed in the third quarter, with net revenue missing analysts’ estimates and registering at €1.11 billion (US$1.18 billion). The Prada label, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of sales, saw its growth slow to 5 per cent in the quarter, down from 15 per cent in the previous one.
The conflict in the Middle East and its wider global repercussions have had an impact on business, Prada’s CEO, Andrea Guerra, told analysts on an earnings call in October.
Sportswear maker Li Ning buys US$282 million office property in Hong Kong
But some luxury brands have shown resilience amid a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods. Hermes sales jumped in the third quarter as wealthy shoppers in the US and Europe splurged on the French company’s pricey Birkin and Kelly bags. The strength of the US performance was buoyed in particular by the label’s Madison Avenue store, which opened a year ago, chief financial officer Eric du Halgouet said on an October call.
Additional reporting by Cheryl Arcibal