Prada has agreed to buy the building housing its flagship store on New York’s iconic Fifth Avenue, one of the world’s top shopping streets, for US$425 million, as demand from American consumers holds up against inflation and high borrowing costs.

The Hong Kong-listed Italian fashion company has been leasing its store in the 12-floor building at 724 Fifth Avenue since 1997, according to a stock-exchange filing made on Wednesday. It said the property’s location offers high strategic value after an influx of residential, hospitality and retail investments in the neighbourhood. It will continue to use the space for its store, offices and storage, the group said in the filing.

US retail sales are defying a global slowdown, with latest data showing an unexpected pick up in November that pushed towards the highest level since April 2022. While analysts expect some moderation in 2024 due to dwindling household savings and deteriorating credit conditions, spending in the country still looks steady compared to China, where a property market crisis is forcing consumers to tighten their belts.

Chinese shoppers are now increasingly going for experience-led spending, such as food and drinks, instead of luxury handbags.